Line Man food delivery drivers protest 3rd pay cut

By Pattaya Mail
0
693
Nattapong Laithaisong represented the Line Man drivers in presenting a petition to an officer of the Damrongthum Center pleading for fairness in getting their just wages.

More than 100 food-delivery drivers protested in Sriracha after the Line Man service cut their pay 21 percent.

The drivers rallied at the Sriracha District Office to demand help from the government in recovering their lost compensation. They said Line Man has cut their delivery fee three times, most recently from 37 to 27 baht.



The drivers demanded they receive 40 baht per delivery.

Nattapong Laithaisong, 28, said drivers used to be paid 57 baht per delivery. That was then cut to 47 baht, then 34 and now 27.



He said that leaves drivers virtually no profit after fuel and maintenance costs for the motorbikes they own.

Over a hundred Line Man drivers gathered at the Sriracha District Office to air their grievances.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR