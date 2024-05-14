4-year-old Estonian boy dies in tragic car accident in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 4-year-old Estonian boy lost his life in a devastating car accident at Sukhsiri Village, Soi Boonsampan 9, East Pattaya on May 13. The victim, identified as Filipp Naumov, was found lifeless on the road within the housing estate, having suffered severe head injuries and extensive bleeding. Despite the valiant efforts of rescuers and medical personnel who performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, Filipp succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.







The vehicle involved in the accident was a white Toyota pickup truck, driven by Ms. Soracha S. 45, who remained at the scene, visibly shaken, and cooperated with authorities. Eyewitnesses recounted the tragic sequence of events. Sakchai Kaewkanjan, a 35-year-old motorcycle taxi rider, reported dropping off Filipp’s older brother at their house moments before the accident. As a foreign girl ran across the road, Filipp followed closely behind, inadvertently running into the path of the oncoming pickup truck.









Ms. Soracha, recalling the incident, mentioned that she was leaving her house at the end of the village when the accident occurred. Driving cautiously, she did not anticipate the sudden appearance of the children on the road. Mistaking the impact for hitting an animal, she was devastated to discover it was a child and immediately called for help. Surveillance footage captured the heart-wrenching moment, showing two children crossing the road, with one safely making it across while Filipp was tragically struck by the vehicle.

Lt. Capt. Siriyaporn Kongphetsak, Deputy Chief Investigator of Nongprue Police Station, led the on-site investigation. Authorities are reviewing the surveillance footage to ascertain the cause of the accident.





































