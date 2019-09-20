Lights shine bright on once darkened soi

After receiving numerous requests from concerned residents, city workers have now installed street lights along Soi Klong Sua Pao in the Chaiyapornwithi community.

The darkened street, a popular route for residents there, was at times used by nefarious thieves to rob commuters. Drivers also complained that nighttime visibility was poor, sometimes leading to accidents.

On Sept. 4, city crews began installing the lights. On Sept. 17, Passakorn Usomboon, the Asst. Secretary to Pattaya’s Mayor visited the area to make sure they had been arranged correctly.

Six street lights have been set up along the soi, and two spotlights have been mounted at the entrances.

Still not quite satisfied, residents have asked police to set up checkpoints along the soi during the night to discourage robbers.