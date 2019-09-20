Another typical rainy day in Pattaya

By Jetsada Homklin & Boonlua Chatree
Flooding on the Khao Talo Railway Road drowned cars and stopped traffic.
A mid-day storm Sept. 17 dumped heavy amounts of water on Pattaya for an hour, and inundated all the usual places from north to south with water reaching as high as 70 centimeters.

Despite an announcement in June that the Pattaya City Council had approved 218 million baht for 10 projects to fix flooding problems in the city, when it rains, it continues to flood here.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and officials inspect trouble spots along Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya.
Perhaps by February next year when the current road works are done, we might be able to welcome heavy rain to fill the water supply instead of fearing the flood damage it now causes.

The areas with the most trouble spots include outside Pattaya Technical College, Naklua Old Market, Naklua Road at the Plukplub Canal, Soi Nongyai, Pacific Village, Soi Tangmo, Soi Buakhao, an alley outside the Diana Inn, Sukhumvit Road, Soi Wat Thamsamakee, housing in Marb Pradu community, Railway Road, Khao Talo, Third Road at the Mum Aroy restaurant, Beach Road, Soi Jularat, Thepprasit Soi 7, Rom Po Market, behind the Pattaya Floating Market, in front of the Home Mart on Sukhumvit Road in South Pattaya, and Pratamnak Road.

Tough going along Soi Sukhumvit 83.
Areas behind Wat Chaimongkol flooded Sept. 17.
