Satit students represent Thailand in Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad 2019

6 students from Satit Udomseuksa School represented Thailand in the Hong Kong International Mathematical Olympiad 2019 held last 30th August – 1st September in Hong Kong.

Over 19 countries participated in the competition, including the Philippines, Malaysia, India, Australia, and Indonesia, who made it to the HKIMO 2019 Final.

Thailand participants brought home a total of 179 awards. All 6 Satit Udomseuksa School students were able to bring home medals, generating pride and honor for the school and the country.

Congratulations as well to the teachers and coaches of these students: Mr. Patrick Jayson Velasco, Ms. Christy Laserna, Ms. Mae Amor Flores and Mr. Matthew Merca.

Mast. Thanaphat Lanthong Silver Medal for Kindergarten Level

Mast. Lian Von Atiu Engbino Silver Medal for Kindergarten Level

Miss. Janista Guiseng Silver Medal for Kindergarten Level

Mast. Dhanuphum Saepoh Silver Medal for Primary 2 Level

Miss. Buniki Mahasab Silver Medal for Primary 3 Level

Mast. Stephan Meyer Bronze Medal for Primary 5 Level