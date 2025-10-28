Light rain and cooler mornings expected in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Meteorological Department forecasts light rain in Pattaya today, with temperatures remaining slightly cooler in the morning. Northeasterly winds are blowing at 10–20 km/h, bringing a mild breeze to the coastal city.

The expected minimum temperature in Pattaya is around 24–26°C, rising to a maximum of 28–30°C. Rain is likely to be scattered and short-lived, mainly during the afternoon, so residents and tourists are advised to carry umbrellas or light raincoats if heading outdoors.







The Gulf of Thailand near Pattaya is experiencing moderate waves of 1–2 meters, with higher waves possible in areas of thunderstorms. Small boats and local fishermen are advised to exercise caution and avoid venturing into rough waters.

This cooler, rainy weather is part of a broader pattern affecting the central and eastern regions of Thailand, as high-pressure cold air masses continue to influence the upper part of the country.



































