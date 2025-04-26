Thailand kicks off ‘Uniting Gen Z Youth Against Smoking and E-Cigarettes’ campaign

ROI ET, Thailand – Prime Minister’s Office Minister Jiraporn Sidhuprai has presided over the national kickoff event for “Uniting Gen Z Youth Against Smoking and E-Cigarettes,” held on Saturday (Apr 26) at the Phetcharat Garden Hotel in Roi Et province. The campaign brings together young people from across Thailand to raise awareness about the dangers of smoking and vaping, with the aim of creating smoke-free educational environments nationwide.







The event was attended by senior government officials, including representatives from the Office of the Consumer Protection Board, the Department of Disease Control, and the Action on Smoking and Health Foundation. Youth leaders from every region participated both in person and online to commit to a national movement against tobacco and e-cigarette use in schools and universities.

As part of the campaign, Gen Z students are encouraged to form “Gen Z Gen Strong: Choosing Not to Smoke” clubs to promote healthy behavior among their peers. Activities include leadership training, public awareness efforts, and the monitoring and reporting of e-cigarette violations within educational institutions. The goal is to prevent new generations of smokers and protect young people’s health and future opportunities.



Minister Jiraporn stated that this program responds directly to special directives issued by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who identified the vaping epidemic as an urgent national concern. Recent enforcement measures have strengthened border controls and cracked down on illegal domestic sales, yielding results that surpass those achieved throughout 2024. (NNT)

The campaign is expected to continue expanding through regional activities, as Thailand works toward a society free from tobacco and e-cigarettes.

































