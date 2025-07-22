Large fallen tree blocking road on Pratumnak Hill removed by Pattaya officials

PATTAYA, Thailand – A large tree that fell and blocked the road on the way up Khao Pratumnak Hill, near Naval Radio Station (Khao Sor Tor Ror 5), has been successfully cleared by Pattaya City authorities as part of ongoing preparations for the rainy season and tropical storm Wipha.

Residents reported the obstruction to the Pattaya City Complaint Response Unit under the City Clerk’s Office, which promptly inspected the area. The Botanical Division of the Department of Natural Resources and Environment then carried out the removal to restore safe and smooth passage for motorists and pedestrians.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet emphasized the city’s commitment to ensuring safety for both locals and visitors during this stormy season. Residents and tourists are encouraged to report flooding, fallen trees, or other hazards immediately through Pattaya’s 24-hour hotline at 1337 for quick assistance.









































