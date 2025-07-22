As Pattaya is tested by Wipha, city ramps up flood prevention with major drainage cleanup

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya enters the peak of the rainy season, city officials are ramping up storm preparation efforts by cleaning out the underground drainage system. The Drainage Maintenance Division under the Sanitation Engineering Department has been working to remove accumulated debris—garbage, sediment, mud, and sand—from key drainage pipes, especially along Sukhumvit Road between Thepprasit and Chaiyapruek.







With tropical storm Wipha already testing the region’s resilience, many believe it’s just the beginning of a volatile monsoon stretch. Pattaya residents, who know all too well where the city’s “soft spots” are—those low-lying zones that flood first—have welcomed the proactive response. Locals have voiced their appreciation for the daily work, with some saying, “Thank you so much to the staff!” while others add, “It would be great if this happened every day.”

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet has emphasized that the city is working tirelessly to ensure both locals and visitors feel safe and welcome, stating that Pattaya is committed to becoming the most inviting destination for tourism and investment.



Authorities also remind the public that anyone noticing flooding, drainage blockages, or other weather-related hazards can contact the city’s 24-hour hotline at 1337 to report issues and request assistance.









































