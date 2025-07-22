Storm still hangs over Pattaya: Tourists say it feels alive, but beach chair vendors wish for calmer winds

PATTAYA, Thailand – For the third straight day, the skies above Pattaya remain stubbornly grey, with Tropical Storm Wipha casting a long shadow over the region despite being hundreds of kilometers away. Though the storm is still centered near Zhanjiang City in southern China and moving rapidly toward northern Vietnam, its effects are clearly visible here: pounding surf, fierce winds, and a coastline that feels far more wild than welcoming.

Along Jomtien and Pattaya beaches, whitecaps curl and crash into the sand, kicking up sea spray and stirring the waters into shades of iron and slate. Red warning flags flap violently in the wind as beach guards patrol the shorelines, urging swimmers to stay out of the turbulent waters. The forecast suggests that these conditions could persist through July 25, with small boats advised to remain docked and marine operators warned to expect hazardous travel at sea.







Yet not everyone is discouraged. Some residents and visitors have embraced the scene, calling it a refreshing change from the sun-soaked routine. “It’s alive,” said a European tourist, standing barefoot at Dongtan Beach with his arms outstretched as the wind howled. “The ocean has a mood this week. I like it better than flat and boring.”

But others—especially local vendors, beachfront businesses, and families on holiday—wish the stormy weather would pass more quickly. “This wind keeps people away,” said a beach chair vendor near Pattaya Soi 13. “Even when there’s no rain, they look at the waves and just turn around.”



The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has confirmed that Tropical Storm Wipha is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on the morning of July 22 before weakening into a low-pressure system. Although it will not directly strike Thailand, the country is still bracing for side effects. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in northern and upper northeastern provinces between July 22–24, with warnings of flash floods and localized inundation in already saturated areas. Pattaya, being farther south, is not expected to receive extreme rainfall—but strong winds and coastal turbulence are forecast to continue.

City authorities have urged caution for those living near flood-prone zones and warned beachgoers to stay informed through official weather bulletins. In the meantime, daily life in Pattaya continues—but with fewer parasols on the beach, more umbrellas in hand, and an unmistakable edge in the wind that has made even the palm trees sway with urgency.

Some say the storm adds character. Others just want their blue skies back.



































