Land titles scrutinized amid construction issues on Koh Larn Island

By Pattaya Mail
0
535
Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai said that the city is concerned about bulldozers clearing the island’s slopes, ordering a temporary construction halt to ensure compliance with legal guidelines.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is intensifying efforts to verify land documents on Koh Larn following revelations by Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai on July 3. The 4.5 square kilometre island predominantly lacks formal land titles, although some plots are duly registered. Local residents have traditionally utilized these lands for agricultural purposes over an extended period.



Most of Koh Larn’s level terrains are utilized for residential purposes by its inhabitants. However, the existence of formal land titles has prompted Pattaya City to initiate measures ensuring residents’ rightful ownership, who in turn contribute taxes to the city.

Concerns have arisen particularly regarding the adjustment of steep areas by bulldozers for construction purposes. In response, Pattaya City has mandated a temporary construction halt in compliance with legal guidelines. Officials are currently assessing the feasibility of residential development on these slopes to determine adherence to permissible gradients.
















RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR