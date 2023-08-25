Lam Morrison reignites the stage in epic Rock the Night concert

Pattaya, Thailand – In a remarkable event that resonated with the echoes of history and the thrill of rock and roll, music enthusiasts gathered at the Wizard Brewery in Central Pattaya to pay homage to an icon who has left an indelible mark on Thailand’s music scene.

The legendary Thai rock guitarist, Lam Morrison, was the star of the evening as he returned to the stage after a hiatus of more than four years, reaffirming his status as the “Guitar King of Thailand.” The concert, aptly titled “Rock the Night for Guitar King,” was a grand celebration of Lam Morrison’s storied career and his profound influence on the world of rock music.







Organized by the Pattaya Music Association in collaboration with Pattaya City Council member Banchong Buntoonprayuk, the event was a testament to the power of music to bring people together, bridging generations and backgrounds. Renowned rock musicians, devoted fans, and curious newcomers converged at the venue, creating an electrifying atmosphere that was charged with anticipation and excitement.

As the evening kicked off, Banchong Buntoonprayuk took the stage to deliver an opening speech that set the tone for the night. His words were not only a tribute to Lam Morrison’s accomplishments but also recognition of the enduring impact of rock music on cultural heritage. Jirawat Plukchai, another city council member, added to the fervor with words of encouragement that ignited the enthusiasm of the crowd.







However, the true highlight of the night was the reappearance of the man himself, Lam Morrison. With his iconic guitar in hand, he unleashed a sonic torrent that reverberated through the hearts of all present. The energy of his performance was infectious, and the crowd was spellbound by his virtuosity and charisma. Sharing the stage with a constellation of renowned musicians including Kiti Guitarpun, Moo Kaleidoscope, Sorasit Itthikul, Pong SMF, Chor On the Fox, Oh Olarn, Rang Rockestra, Prat Arunrangsi, Tao Sweat Rock, Uan Prachanban, Ekaman Phopanthong, and Ek-Ransirot Panpeng, the concert transformed into a symphony of rock and passion.

The evening held a touching surprise. “Nat Nattacha,” Lam Morrison’s daughter, appeared on stage alongside her husband and fellow artists to celebrate her grandfather’s birthday. This poignant moment added a layer of familial warmth to the high-octane rock event, demonstrating the power of music to create connections that span generations.

A distinctive segment of the concert involved the auction of Lam Morrison’s personal signature guitar. A young fan’s winning bid of 160,000 baht not only secured a prized possession but also became a symbol of the guitarist’s enduring influence on the Thai rock scene.







Oh Olarn, a representative of the music community, emphasized the profound significance of the concert as a tribute to Lam Morrison’s monumental role in shaping Thailand’s rock landscape. The event stood as a rallying point to provide unwavering support and encouragement to the musical luminary who has contributed immeasurably to the nation’s cultural fabric. Oh Olarn’s sentiment was shared by many, as Lam’s recent journey through illness was met with the collective support of friends and family.







Born Wichai Nuanjaem on August 20, 1944, in Udon Thani, Lam Morrison’s journey through the world of music mirrors the evolution of an era. From the 1960s and his founding of the band V.I.P. in his hometown, he strummed his way to international recognition. He became synonymous with electric guitar virtuosity, particularly in the heavy, Hendrix-style rock genre. His melodies reached beyond language barriers, resonating deeply with both local audiences and American troops stationed in Thailand during the tumultuous Vietnam War.

While the war subsided, Lam Morrison’s music endured. His migration to Pattaya solidified his place in the city’s vibrant entertainment scene, where he continued to ignite stages and hearts. His journey from a provincial town to international fame represents not just a musical odyssey, but a testament to the enduring power of passion and artistry.







As Lam Morrison, now 79 years old, once again commanded the stage in Pattaya, his fingers dancing across the strings of his guitar, the “Guitar King of Thailand” rekindled the flames of rock in a night that will long be etched in the annals of Thailand’s musical history. The concert celebrated not only Lam Morrison’s unparalleled talent but also the spirit of unity and camaraderie that music ignites among generations.















