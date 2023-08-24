Korean university seeks partnership with Pattaya schools to enhance educational opportunities

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet welcomed Dr. Hee-Hak Lee, President of Mokwon University and his team to Pattaya City Hall to discuss an innovative educational project to enhance local schools’ educational offerings and to enrich the learning experiences of young Thai students.

Key discussions centered on potential partnerships between Mokwon University and Pattaya schools. The main goal was to provide diverse learning opportunities covering language, sports, arts, and Korean cuisine. A significant proposal was the creation of a specialized 4-day educational camp for Pattaya students, carefully designed by Mokwon University students.







Another proposal suggested Mokwon University students becoming educators across various subjects in Pattaya schools. The university also sought support for lodging these volunteer students and proposed formalizing the partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Mokwon University outlined plans for programs spanning sports, arts, the Korean language, and more. They intended to offer scholarships to deserving Pattaya students based on academic performance, in line with their mission to foster a mutually beneficial relationship.







Mayor Poramet affirmed Pattaya City’s commitment to supporting projects within its jurisdiction and regulations. He praised the collaboration, aligning with Pattaya’s dedication to diverse educational experiences. He urged Mokwon University to provide comprehensive details for coordination, designating the Office of Education as the primary point of contact.













