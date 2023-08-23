Srettha to receive royal endorsement at Pheu Thai Party HQ today

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed Srettha Thavisin as Thailand’s 30th prime minister, according to a spokesman for the House Speaker.

Srettha won the parliamentary vote to become the new prime minister on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to receive the royal endorsement at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters at 6 pm today, said the spokesman Kampee Distakorn.

Srettha secured parliamentary support to become the kingdom’s next prime minister, bringing an end to post-election uncertainty.







His victory was confirmed with 482 out of 727 present MPs voting in favor, following legal discussions and negotiations.

Coinciding with the parliamentary vote, former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a prominent figure of the Pheu Thai party, returned from years of self-imposed exile.

Though relatively new to the political scene, Srettha will lead an alliance of 11 parties in his capacity as prime minister. (NNT)

















