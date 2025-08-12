French man injured in Pattaya apartment clash after woman calls relatives to stop his rampage

PATTAYA, Thailand – A violent altercation early Sunday morning left a 37-year-old French man injured after a fight broke out at an apartment complex in Soi Naklua 19. Rescue workers were called at 2:06 a.m. on August 11, following reports of a physical assault. Officers and volunteers arrived to find the man suffering from a head injury. He was given first aid before being transported to hospital.







Inside the apartment, officials noted signs of a struggle, with belongings scattered and damaged throughout the room. The victim’s Thai girlfriend fled the scene with her sister and brother-in-law, both foreign nationals known to be physically imposing.

Neighbors said the incident began after a dispute between the couple escalated into violence. The woman called her sister and brother-in-law for help, triggering a chaotic confrontation. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.



































