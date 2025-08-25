Pattaya unveils new 3D LED Walking Street with adorable dolphin mascot to welcome tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand –Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed distinguished guests to the grand opening of the newly upgraded 3D LED display at Walking Street, the city’s premier tourist attraction. Chonburi Governor Thawatchai Srithong presided over the ceremony at the main entrance of Walking Street, joined by Pattaya officials, local entrepreneurs, and residents.







Walking Street has long been one of Pattaya’s top tourist destinations. The original LED screen, installed in 2016, had deteriorated and become unsafe in places. The city undertook a major renovation to modernize the structure, improve safety, and enhance visual appeal.

The new 3D LED display features cutting-edge 3D animation under the concept: “Enjoy Pattaya every day, with every lifestyle, never-ending fun.” The display will operate daily from 4:00 PM to 4:00 AM. The upgrade also introduced the city’s new dolphin mascot, symbolizing Pattaya’s coastal charm.

Officials say the renovation not only enhances the landmark’s beauty and modernity but also energizes the city’s tourism scene, reinforcing Pattaya’s image as a world-class destination that never sleeps.

Public reactions on social media were mixed. Some commented that in other countries, LED screens are installed on 10-story buildings, and here the text blends into the background and the lighting doesn’t help. Others noted that while a large budget was spent on the sign, the streets and infrastructure might need more attention first. A few visitors felt the Walking Street sign could be bigger and the graphics more polished for the price, while some thought the font looked outdated for such high-tech displays.



Others praised the project, saying the ceremony and the sign were beautiful, and hoped it would improve the quality of life in Pattaya. Many agreed that the upgrade adds modernity and vibrancy to the area, contributing to Pattaya’s image as a smart and lively city.

























































