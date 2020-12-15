Koh Larn island off Pattaya Beach plans own New Year’s countdown

Pattaya’s big New Year’s party will be at Bali Hai Pier, but Koh Larn doesn’t plan to be left out, organizing their countdown event Dec. 31.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome and his deputies met with administrators and community leaders on the resort island Dec. 13 to discuss plans for the fireworks show at the main pier, including coronavirus-prevention protocols.







The mayor also met with businesses about future development plans for the island, which includes clearing additional land to create new beaches and high viewpoints.

Plans also are proceeding with connecting all the beaches with a single walkway. The island already has several walkways in various states of disrepair. The plan is to repair and upgrade existing paths and connect them to allow tourists to walk easily between each beach.













