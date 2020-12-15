American says life looks good from Pattaya barstool

Steve Horner, 67 years old American, embarrassedly smiled when the reporter asked about being in love with a Thai lady whom he has been with for two years.

Sitting on a barstool in Jomtien Beach, American retiree Steve Horner said he plans to live out his days in Pattaya because he likes the ocean, Thai food and the culture.

Horner, 67, worked as a drilling engineer in an American desert, but moved to Thailand five years ago where he says locals make foreigners feel welcome.



He fell in love with a girl he met at a bar two years ago, he said, and now calls her his life partner. He said he enjoys spending time with other foreigners, drinking beer and partying at bars on Soi Welcome near his condo.

He said his girlfriend has educated him on Thailand’s culture. He misses his American friends, who cannot visit Thailand. He hopes the U.S. will solve its coronavirus problem soon.

 

Pattaya Mail reporter Nutsara Duangsri chats with Steve Hornor about his happy life in Pattaya at Richmond Bar in Soi Welcome Jomtien.



