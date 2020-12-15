American says life looks good from Pattaya barstool

Sitting on a barstool in Jomtien Beach, American retiree Steve Horner said he plans to live out his days in Pattaya because he likes the ocean, Thai food and the culture.

Horner, 67, worked as a drilling engineer in an American desert, but moved to Thailand five years ago where he says locals make foreigners feel welcome.







He fell in love with a girl he met at a bar two years ago, he said, and now calls her his life partner. He said he enjoys spending time with other foreigners, drinking beer and partying at bars on Soi Welcome near his condo.

He said his girlfriend has educated him on Thailand’s culture. He misses his American friends, who cannot visit Thailand. He hopes the U.S. will solve its coronavirus problem soon.







