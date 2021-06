Police arrested an Australian man caught burglarizing a Naklua convenience store.

Alexander Vladisavljevic, 55, was found early June 7 hiding in a storage room of a Tops Daily shop on Naklua Road.







Anongsri Kaew, a security guard at a Wong Amat hotel opposite the store, heard noises coming from the closed shop and found the front door and ceiling broken when he investigated. He called police, who found the burglar.