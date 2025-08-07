Kind drink offer turns violent: British man breaks arm after hitting bar hostess in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A well-meaning night out turned chaotic in the early hours of Wednesday, August 6, when a drink offer at a Pattaya beer bar escalated into violence, resulting in a British man suffering a broken arm.

At around 3:40 AM, rescue services from Sawang Boriboon Foundation received reports of a brawl at a beer bar in Soi 11 off Second Road in Pattaya. Upon arrival, police and medics found a 66-year-old British man with a fractured right arm after reportedly falling during the incident.







According to a witness and the alleged victim of the assault, Ms. Sureerat (surname withheld), 39, the man had offered to buy her a drink. However, she declined as she was attending to other customers. This apparently angered the intoxicated man, who began verbally abusing her and then punched her in the face.

Other customers who witnessed the altercation intervened to stop the attack. In the scuffle, the man was pulled away and reportedly fell to the ground, hitting the pavement and injuring his arm. Witnesses say no one assaulted him after the initial altercation.

Despite his injury, the man, still heavily intoxicated, responded to rescuers by flipping them off with a middle finger. Rescue personnel nonetheless provided first aid before urgently transporting him to the hospital.



Police from Pattaya City Police Station are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident, which captured the events clearly. The video will be used as evidence in the ongoing investigation to ensure fairness for all parties involved.

The foreign man who punched the woman reportedly remained at the scene and cooperated with police during the initial inquiry.



































