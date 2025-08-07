Pattaya officials warn tourists to stay vigilant after tractor accident at Jomtien Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – Officials from the Jomtien municipal enforcement team managed traffic and responded promptly after a tractor ran over a boat driver near D Varee Hotel, opposite Soi 14 along Jomtien Beach Road.

Enforcement officers secured the area and coordinated with Sawang Boriboon ambulance services, who rushed the injured victim to the hospital for urgent treatment.







Authorities urge everyone—especially tourists—to stay vigilant and careful both on shore and in the sea. Visitors should watch out for moving vehicles on the beach, jet skis, boats, jellyfish, and be aware of changing tides to ensure their safety while enjoying Pattaya’s beautiful coastline.

Additionally, when crossing Jomtien Beach Road, pedestrians should carefully look left and right, as there are frequent reports of wrong-way drivers in the area. Parents are urged to hold their children’s hands firmly and not let them run, ensuring their safety while crossing.



Most importantly, avoid going near boat boarding and disembarking areas by the shore, and watch out for jet skis being driven up onto the shore by operators transporting them to garages. Staying alert can prevent accidents and keep everyone safe.



































