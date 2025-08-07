Careless U-turn at Pattaya crosswalk ends in high-speed crash, injuring Russian passenger and big bike rider

PATTAYA, Thailand — A dangerous U-turn by a motorcycle rider at a Jomtien crosswalk led to a high-speed collision with a big bike rider, leaving the latter seriously injured, authorities reported on August 6.

At around 10 PM, rescue teams from Sawang Boriboon Foundation were dispatched to Jomtien Second Road after reports of a motorcycle crash involving multiple injuries. At the scene, responders found a red-and-black Yamaha Finn motorcycle flipped over with the rider and a Russian passenger injured. Approximately 300 meters away lay a crashed Triumph Trident 660cc big bike, ridden by a foreign man in critical condition.







Eyewitnesses explained that the rider on the Yamaha, who was carrying a Russian passenger, attempted an illegal U-turn across a pedestrian crossing and the central divider, where pedestrian signals are in effect. The speeding big bike, unable to brake in time, collided with the motorcycle, causing the rider to slam into a palm tree on the median strip.

Police investigators secured evidence and reviewed CCTV footage to determine the exact cause of the accident, with charges expected pending the inquiry.



The incident has sparked public outrage. On social media, comments condemned the reckless rider’s dangerous maneuver near a crosswalk. One user wrote, “They don’t learn until they face consequences. People endangering others with careless moves deserve to be punished.” Another added, “Fast delivery drivers racing through red lights put everyone at risk.”

Authorities urge motorists and pedestrians alike to exercise caution on Jomtien Beach Road, especially near crosswalks and intersections prone to risky behavior.



































