Pitbull kills Pattaya pet owner

A Pattaya pet owner died after his Pitbull attacked him in his sleep.

Wisit Sanguanmak, 56, died early April 16 at Banglamung Hospital of complications from massive blood loss, his wife Wanpen Kumkong told the media.







Wisit was hospitalized after his 2-year-old Pitbull, Giant, woke from a nap and suddenly attacked his sleeping owner, tearing at his neck and head. It took nearly 30 minutes to subdue the dog.

Volunteers from the Pattaya Pitbull Club arrived and sedated the dog before chaining it up at the front of the house. Giant is now in the club’s custody until it is determined what to do with it.



Wanpen said the couple had raised the dog since it was three months old, and Wisit regularly slept alongside the Pitbull with no problems. However, she did acknowledge that Giant bit her two months ago.













