Thai government confirms no ban on public activities, citizens free to proceed

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Prime Minister Bovornsak Uwanno clarified on Tuesday (Oct 28) that the government has not prohibited any public events, amid confusion circulating on social media regarding activities during the ceremonial period.

Speaking to reporters, Bovornsak emphasized that citizens are free to hold appropriate activities while paying respects in a suitable manner. “The government has not banned anything. Interpretations suggesting otherwise are incorrect,” he said. “We do not intend to disrupt daily life or business operations. That is not desirable.”







Despite this clarification, some citizens reported that local authorities in certain provinces and municipalities have independently canceled events. Several social media users called for a unified directive from the central government to avoid discrepancies, suggesting that provincial or local discretion should not override a clear nationwide guideline.

The Deputy Prime Minister’s statement aims to reassure the public and business operators that activities can continue, provided they are conducted respectfully.



































