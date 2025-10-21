American man and Thai girlfriend killed in tragic big bike crash on Pattaya’s ‘Cursed Curve’

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 40-year-old American man and his Thai girlfriend were killed early Sunday morning after their Yamaha R7 big bike lost control and overturned on Jomtien Second Road, at a curve notorious among locals for frequent fatal crashes.

Rescue units from Sawang Boriboon rushed to the scene around 7:10 AM, where they found Mr. Larry Sylvester Bermudez, 40, from the United States, lying face down in a pool of blood with severe chest injuries. Nearby, his passenger, Ms. Kesarin Linji, 31, was found critically injured. Despite resuscitation efforts, she succumbed to her wounds moments later.







About 20 meters from the bodies, officers discovered the wrecked Yamaha R7 (700cc) motorcycle which had veered off the curve, struck the central divider, and slid across the road. Blood traces and tissue fragments were found on a nearby streetlight pole, indicating the severity of the impact.

A local resident who found the victims said he was passing by when he noticed two people lying on the road. “I didn’t see the crash happen, but it’s not the first one here,” he said. “This curve has claimed many lives. People call it a cursed bend.” Others, however, attribute the repeated accidents to speeding and driver negligence, as the area’s sharp turn and slick surface often catch riders off guard.



Pattaya Police Chief Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu has ordered an investigation and review of nearby CCTV footage to determine the exact cause. Both bodies were taken to Pattaya Bhatthamakun Hospital for identification and funeral arrangements.

Locals have long urged authorities to improve road safety at this section, which continues to be a deadly trap for motorcyclists — claiming yet another pair of lives on what many now call Pattaya’s most dangerous curve.



































