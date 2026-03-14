Dutch man dies after fall from high-rise condo in Jomtien, Pattaya Police investigating

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 37-year-old Dutch national died after falling from a high-rise condominium in Jomtien shortly after midnight on March 14, police said.

Police Lieutenant Anirut Jehro, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya City Police Station, received a report at 12:10 a.m. that a person had fallen from a height inside a condominium complex in the Jomtien area, identified as Lumpini Condo Jomtien.

Police informed their superior, Police Colonel Anek Srathongyu, chief of Pattaya City Police Station, before dispatching officers along with rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon to the scene.

The incident occurred at the 31-storey condominium building, including the rooftop. The victim’s body was found on the fifth floor, which houses the swimming pool and recreational area for residents.

The deceased was identified as Mr. Nicky Van Den Brom, 37, a Dutch national. Authorities reported that he had sustained severe injuries consistent with a fall from height. Police secured the area and prevented unrelated individuals from approaching the scene.

A condominium technician who requested anonymity told officers that he heard a loud crashing sound, similar to a vehicle hitting a wall. Moments later, residents alerted staff that someone had fallen from above. When he arrived to investigate, he found the foreign man lying motionless on the ground and immediately notified rescue personnel and police.







Police said they have not yet determined which unit the victim was staying in or from which floor he fell. Officers are coordinating with the condominium management to check resident records and review CCTV footage inside the building.

Investigators documented the scene and collected evidence before rescue workers transported the body to the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities said further investigation is ongoing in accordance with legal procedures.



































