Missing 27-year-old woman found dead in Pattaya room after boyfriend tracks her location

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside a rented room in Soi Nong Yai 5 in Nongprue, East Pattya, on the evening of March 13, authorities said.

The Sawang Boriboon Rescue Center received a report at around 9:06 p.m. that a woman had been found unresponsive inside a room at the property. Rescue volunteers coordinated with officers from Nongprue Police Station before rushing to the scene.

Inside room number 3, officers found the body of Ms. Kamonrat (surname withheld), 27, from Pathum Thani province. Police secured the room and began documenting the scene. Initial checks found no signs of a struggle or forced entry.

According to the woman’s boyfriend, identified only as “Bas” (pseudonym), the couple had argued earlier before she left their accommodation. Concerned, he tracked her location using a phone application and eventually arrived at the room. After receiving no response when calling out to her, he obtained a spare key and entered, where he discovered her unresponsive and alerted authorities.

Investigators from Nongprue Police Station recorded evidence at the scene before rescue personnel transported the body to the Police General Hospital’s forensic institute for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Police said the investigation is ongoing.



































