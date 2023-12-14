Journalist shot in Pattaya, two suspects detained

PATTAYA, Thailand – A local journalist was shot in the face by two assailants on a motorcycle in Pattaya on December 13. The journalist, Nattaphat Boonchalee, 28, works for local newspapers ‘Athip Burapha’ and online media. He is currently being treated at Pattaya City Hospital for gunshot wounds to his cheek and eye area.

The shooting occurred at around 6.08 a.m. on Petchtrakul Road, near an entertainment venue. CCTV footage showed that the suspects had a near-hit accident with the journalist’s motorcycle and then chased him on Pattaya Road, where they opened fire. The journalist had just left a hot pot and grill restaurant after covering a news story about a foreigner who caused a disturbance in Pattaya.







The Pattaya City police arrested the two suspects, Jirachai M, 36, and Somrak K, 39, at a house in Soi Paniad Chang 4, central Pattaya, at 3.30 p.m. on the same day. The suspects were asleep in a room when the police raided the house. The police seized a 9 mm pistol, a magazine, and 10 bullets as evidence. The suspects denied any involvement in the shooting and claimed that they were drunk and sleeping. Somrak said that he did not know that his friend had a gun and that he had no intention of shooting anyone. Jirachai said that he did not shoot the journalist.







The detention of the suspects sparked a commotion at the Pattaya police station, where they were taken for questioning. A group of friends of the journalist tried to storm the police station. They were stopped by the police and journalists who tried to interview the suspects. Niruthep Bodinsri, 34, a senior friend of the journalist, expressed shock at seeing the suspects and said that both of them were acquainted with the wounded journalist. He said that he did not know the motive behind the shooting and urged the police to investigate thoroughly and ensure justice.

The police are interrogating the suspects and examining the evidence to determine the cause and circumstances of the shooting. They are also looking for any possible accomplices or witnesses.



























