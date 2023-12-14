Italian detainee attempts suicide at Sriracha Police Station

SRIRACHA, Thailand – A rescue unit was called to aid an Italian detainee who tried to hang himself in a cell at the Sriracha Police Station on December 12. The foreigner was detained for a case of lacking proper documentation. The rescue personnel, accompanied by medical staff from Phyathai Hospital Sriracha, arrived at the scene quickly. They performed CPR and gave oxygen to the detainee, before taking him to Somdet Sriracha Hospital for further treatment.







The officer on duty said that the detainee was transferred from Saensuk Police Station, where he had shown similar suicidal tendencies. He said that the detainee did not have a passport or any identification documents. The detainee was put in a cell at Sriracha Police Station at around 6 p.m. At about 6.20 p.m., other detainees informed the authorities that the detainee was trying to harm himself by tying a rope around his neck.







The authorities found the detainee with a rope around his neck and attached to the cell bars. He said that he used the rope to prevent his pants from falling down and then tied it around his neck and the bars. The initial assessment shows that the detainee is now stable and under the supervision of police officers, who are careful to prevent any further self-harm.



























