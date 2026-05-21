Immigration police raid Chinese-run spa in Rayong over alleged prostitution services

RAYONG, Thailand – Immigration police have raided a Chinese-run spa in Pluak Daeng district, Rayong, after uncovering alleged hidden prostitution services targeting Chinese customers, resulting in the arrest of eight suspects of multiple nationalities, May 21. The operation was led by Immigration Bureau Region 3, following intelligence reports that a spa operating under the name “Gui Zhu Lin Health Spa” in Map Yang Phon subdistrict was offering legitimate massage services while secretly providing sexual services.

Undercover officers were deployed to investigate and reportedly found that staff were offering “body-to-body” massage services and explicitly proposing sexual services for a fee of 4,500 baht per 50 minutes. Officers later moved in after a sting operation confirmed the activity. Authorities found that parts of the two-unit commercial building had been modified into more than 10 service rooms equipped with beds and related items, along with condoms and lubricant, which were seized as evidence.







Eight suspects were arrested, including Chinese nationals alleged to be managing the business, Myanmar nationals reportedly acting as customer coordinators and staff, and Vietnamese women working as massage providers. Others were identified as housekeepers and support staff.

Police said charges include offences under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act, Immigration Act, and Foreign Workers Management Emergency Decree, including operating or facilitating prostitution, illegal employment, and immigration violations.

Authorities also carried out human trafficking screening (NRM) procedures for all female workers at the premises to determine whether any were victims of coercion or trafficking. Officials confirmed that no evidence of human trafficking was found. Investigations are continuing as police examine the business network and financial flows behind the operation.





















































