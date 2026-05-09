Jomtien’s transformation takes shape with massive parking and infrastructure upgrade

PATTAYA, Thailand – Major redevelopment work is reshaping Jomtien into what city officials describe as a “changing city,” with upgraded infrastructure, expanded parking, wider walkways, improved drainage systems, and enhanced lighting now becoming visible across the beachfront area.

The project aims to modernize Jomtien’s public spaces while improving convenience, safety, and flood prevention for residents, businesses, and tourists. One of the most noticeable upgrades is the expanded parking capacity, which will accommodate more than 700 vehicles to help ease long-standing congestion issues along the beachfront and nearby roads.







Authorities have also upgraded pedestrian walkways and installed a large-scale drainage system reaching up to two meters in size to better handle heavy rainfall and reduce flooding problems during storms. Additional street lighting is also being added throughout the area to improve nighttime safety and enhance the overall atmosphere for visitors. City officials say the redevelopment reflects Pattaya’s broader effort to modernize key tourism zones while preparing infrastructure for long-term growth and rising visitor numbers.

















































