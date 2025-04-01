Honoring Achievements in Style – Pattaya schools introduce new styles for graduation certificate handouts

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is embracing a fresh approach to awarding graduation certificates, enhancing the traditional ceremony with new styles aimed at making the moment more memorable for students and their families. The city’s initiative seeks to modernize the experience while maintaining the prestige and significance of the event.

On March 31, Deputy Mayor Krisana Boonsawad presided over a graduation certificate ceremony at Pattaya City School 7 (Ban Nong Phang Khae). The event recognized students completing Kindergarten 3, Grade 9, and Grade 12 for the 2024 academic year. Distinguished guests included Dr. Pittaya Pirom-on, Assistant Secretary to the Pattaya Mayor, city council members, and representatives from the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization.







The school’s principal, Suthep Klaisikaew, delivered the event’s opening remarks, highlighting the importance of the milestone in each student’s academic journey. The new format of the ceremony included personalized presentations, interactive segments, and opportunities for families to be more engaged in the celebrations. By incorporating innovative elements, Pattaya aims to foster a deeper sense of pride and achievement among students and strengthen bonds between schools, parents, and the local community.

This year, a total of 359 students received their certificates: 92 from Kindergarten 3, 171 from Grade 9, and 96 from Grade 12. The event was marked by a warm and inclusive atmosphere, celebrating the achievements of the young graduates in a way that resonated with both tradition and modernity.



As Pattaya continues to refine its approach to education and student recognition, these new graduation styles reflect the city’s commitment to enhancing the learning experience and community involvement in meaningful ways.







































