Jomtien officers clear sidewalks along Sukhumvit Road to keep Pattaya safe

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal enforcement officers from Jomtien launched a cleanup and order campaign along Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya City, following complaints from residents about vendors placing goods and structures on sidewalks and cars parking illegally on pedestrian walkways.

Officers issued verbal warnings and urged vendors and drivers to remove their belongings and vehicles immediately to restore public order and ensure pedestrian safety. Officials emphasized that if violations persist, legal action and fines will be imposed without exception.







While many residents praised the move, others expressed skepticism online, noting that similar cleanups often fail to last. Locals commented that once officials leave, vendors and cars tend to return to the same spots. Many also called for enforcement to extend into side streets such as Soi Buakhao, Soi Korpai 11, and Thepprasit area, where footpaths remain cluttered and blocked.

Despite the challenges, residents welcomed the city’s efforts to restore walkability and safety to public spaces, urging continued inspections to ensure lasting results.



































