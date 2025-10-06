Homeless woman allegedly abandons two children in Jomtien Soi 3

PATTAYA, Thailand – Municipal officers in Jomtien, Pattaya City, rushed to Soi 3 after receiving reports from local residents that a homeless woman had abandoned two young children in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found that concerned residents had already stepped in to help. A Good Samaritan agreed to take care of the children overnight to ensure their safety. Both children appeared frightened but unharmed.







Authorities said they will coordinate with relevant social welfare agencies on Monday to verify the facts, locate the mother, and provide proper assistance. Officials emphasized that the children will be placed under protection while the investigation continues.

News of the incident quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread public sympathy and outrage. Many commenters expressed disbelief that a mother could leave her own children behind, while others called for understanding, noting that poverty and mental distress often drive desperate decisions.



One local woman wrote, “If you can’t afford to raise a child, at least ask for help. Don’t abandon them.”

Another said, “Some people pray for children they can’t have — and others throw theirs away.”

Several users also thanked the Good Samaritan for stepping in, saying the act of kindness restored some faith in humanity.





City officials said they plan to review CCTV footage in the area to trace the mother’s movements and determine what led to the abandonment. The case has reignited concern about the growing number of homeless families and neglected children in Pattaya City, particularly around Jomtien and central areas. Authorities also urged residents to report similar incidents or vulnerable individuals in distress to the Pattaya City hotline at 1337 for immediate assistance.



































