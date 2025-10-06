Iranian man posing as police arrested for robbing Indian tourist in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Police in Pattaya have arrested an Iranian man who posed as a police officer to steal cash from an Indian tourist. The incident occurred on October 1 along Sukhumvit Road near Little Walk, when two Iranian men on a motorcycle approached the victim, claimed to be law enforcement, and took $300 in cash before fleeing.

Authorities reviewed over 70 CCTV cameras, tracing the suspects to a rental motorcycle from Soi Naklua 16 and tracking the stolen cash to a currency exchange in Khao Phra Tamnak. The man, later identified as Mr. Noureddin Morteza Imani, was found on October 4 dining at an Iranian restaurant in South Pattaya. He had overstayed his visa by 39 days.







Police recovered evidence including a Samsung Galaxy A05, a Patek Philippe watch, and a face mask used during the robbery. Mr. Imani was taken into custody and faces prosecution under Thai law.

Officials say the arrest highlights the commitment of Pattaya police to ensuring tourist safety despite the boldness of criminals targeting visitors during daytime hours.



































