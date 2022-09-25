Jomtien Beach vendors re-educated on regulations

Pattaya officials warned Jomtien Beach vendors to renew their licenses, keep their plots clean and not gouge customers.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, his deputies and city council members met Sept. 23 with beachchair and umbrella operators to re-educate them on all regulations and laws pertaining to their business.







They were told that, unlike years ago, shorefront franchises cannot be passed down through inheritance and that licenses must be renewed annually. Anyone who doesn’t renew will forfeit their right to their plot of sand and it will be given to the next applicant in line.

Operators also must stick to legally set prices for chairs and swimming toys, ranging from 50-100 baht, and remove all their equipment from the beach promptly at closing time each day and every third Wednesday of the month for cleaning.

Operators also were reminded to be polite and courteous to tourists.





































