Jomtien Beach Road closed for another week

Jomtien Beach Road will remain closed for at least another week as crews work to repair damage caused by last week’s heavy storm.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome instructed the city’s maintenance department to finish repairs and repave the surface within a week. On Sept. 11, an unnamed spokesman said his crews are working hard to reach the mayor’s deadline, but much depends on the weather cooperating.







Any more heavy rain could cause delays.

Roadblocks have been set up to deter traffic from passing through the area in front of the Grand Jomtien Palace Hotel. Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

































