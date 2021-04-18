Jobless Pattaya bargirl busted for online prostitution in Isan

An unemployed Pattaya bargirl has been arrested for recruiting her pals into an online prostitution ring in Nakhon Phanom.







Muang Nakhon Phanom District Chief Somruk Yoknoiwong led security officers and civil-defense volunteers in an April 16 to catch the 23-year-old suspect identified only as “Aey”.

Authorities alleged she had moved back to the lower Northeast province from Pattaya after her bar closed and recruited up to 10 other jobless Pattaya bargirls to continue their work online in Issan. They quickly found out Nakhon Phanom is not Pattaya.

Somruk said Aey set up a group on the Line messaging app and advertised it on social media, offering short-term sexual encounters for 1,500-2,000 baht each. Apparently things went well for a while, with the women earning thousands of baht a day.







But the good times didn’t last.

Police said Aey confessed, saying that she still had bills to pay and selling herself online was the only way she could support her family and make her car payments.

Police are now looking for her pals.



















