Jewelry snatching rises with gold prices in Pattaya

By
Boonlua Chatree
-
0
338
A policeman holds up the one-baht gold chain that the snatchers couldn’t get away with, as a much relieved Supajit Prompiram looks on.

With gold prices near all-time highs, necklace snatching crimes are soaring as well.

Please Support Pattaya Mail




Supajit Prompiram, 44, got a lesson on what not to wear to the local market when a pair of thieves on a motorbike drove alongside her on Soi Pornprapanimit as she drove back from the local market 1 Aug. 30 and pulled on her 1-baht-weight gold chain.

Supajit talks to police about her harrowing experience of being attacked by the gold-snatching thieves.

Fortunately for her, the necklace broke and fell inside her shirt. The would-be robbers sped off with nothing. They also weren’t caught.

The attempted robbery follows a social media report of someone having a 2-baht-weight chain and amulet, worth more than 60,000 baht, snatched in Huay Yai with the owner of the ostentatious necklace offering a 10,000-baht reward for its return.

Pattaya police repeatedly have warned people not to flaunt their gaudy, expensive gold in public as it’s an easy target for criminals.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR