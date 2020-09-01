Jewelry snatching rises with gold prices in Pattaya

With gold prices near all-time highs, necklace snatching crimes are soaring as well.

Please Support Pattaya Mail







Supajit Prompiram, 44, got a lesson on what not to wear to the local market when a pair of thieves on a motorbike drove alongside her on Soi Pornprapanimit as she drove back from the local market 1 Aug. 30 and pulled on her 1-baht-weight gold chain.

Fortunately for her, the necklace broke and fell inside her shirt. The would-be robbers sped off with nothing. They also weren’t caught.

The attempted robbery follows a social media report of someone having a 2-baht-weight chain and amulet, worth more than 60,000 baht, snatched in Huay Yai with the owner of the ostentatious necklace offering a 10,000-baht reward for its return.

Pattaya police repeatedly have warned people not to flaunt their gaudy, expensive gold in public as it’s an easy target for criminals.











