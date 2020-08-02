21 transgender women exempted from Pattaya draft

More than 20 transgender women were exempted from military conscription in the Pattaya area this year.







Pornpipat Photasintu, director of the Sisters transgender-rights foundation, reported no problems with the four-day draft that wrapped up Aug. 1 at Prachumkongka Temple’s Wisuttajan Dome.

“The annual procession of a few women born as men showing up at the conscription always causes a sideshow with lookie-looks and tabloid photographers gawking, but, by now, the entire routine is old hat” said Pornpipat.

Sisters Foundation helps the transgender women collect all the paperwork they need to be exempted from military service. Army officials always treat them respectfully and the group said the only problems come from the women themselves.

Pornpipat said, “In order to be exempted from service, the 21 seeking exemptions this year needed gender identity certifications from one of 20 military hospitals around the country. “It also helps if they show up on time and dress properly.” said.

