Japan’s oil lifeline holds as Eneos tanker escapes Hormuz tension zone

TOKYO — Japan has confirmed that a second crude oil tanker successfully passed through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel, easing immediate concerns over Japan’s energy security while keeping global oil markets on high alert.

According to Japanese officials and energy giant Eneos Holdings, the crude tanker Eneos Endeavor, operated by subsidiary Eneos Ocean Corp., safely exited the Persian Gulf and is now en route to Japan. The vessel reportedly carries four Japanese crew members onboard. Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi stated that Tokyo had engaged directly with Iran through diplomatic channels to help ensure safe passage for Japanese-linked vessels navigating the volatile waterway. He stressed that Japan had not paid any transit fees or special arrangements to Iran for the ship’s crossing.







The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes, with a significant portion of Middle Eastern crude exports passing through the narrow corridor each day. Japan relies heavily on oil imports from the Middle East, making any disruption in the region a major concern for the country’s economy and energy stability. Officials revealed that at least 39 Japan-related vessels remain in the Persian Gulf area, with the government continuing diplomatic efforts to ensure their safe movement amid fears of further escalation.

The successful passage comes weeks after another Japanese-operated tanker linked to Idemitsu Kosan became one of the first vessels to navigate the route following the outbreak of conflict involving Iran earlier this year. Market analysts continue to closely monitor the situation, warning that any closure or military disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger sharp increases in global crude prices, fuel costs, shipping insurance premiums, and broader economic instability worldwide.



Meanwhile, Eneos projected a major increase in profits for the 2026 fiscal year, forecasting that ongoing instability in the Middle East could keep global crude oil prices elevated. The company also confirmed it is working with the Japanese government to diversify energy imports, including exploring alternative supply routes from the United States and Central Asia that avoid the Strait of Hormuz altogether. The developments are being watched closely across Asia, including tourism-heavy economies such as Thailand, where rising global oil prices could eventually impact transportation costs, airline operations, logistics, and consumer prices.

















































