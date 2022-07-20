Japanese tourist biker hurt in accident on hazardous Koh Larn road

Pattaya City Council members inspected a Koh Larn curve where a Japanese tourist crashed her motorbike.

Jirawat Plukjai and Banjong Banthoonprayuk took a look July 19 at the Tawan Beach curve, one of many sloping narrow roads on the hilly island.







They said tourists who are not familiar with the route often get in accidents at that point.

Koh Larn residents have requested that the city widen shoulders on curves, remove makeshift railings built by locals and move poorly placed utility poles, all in the name of safety.

So far, no action by city officials to ensure safety of the tourists and residents has been taken.



































