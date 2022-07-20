East Pattaya locals without tap water for 30 years finally say enough

Nong Plalai residents who have lived without running water for 30 years finally have had enough.

More than 50 locals in the subdistrict’s Moo 4 village complained to Chonburi Province July 19 that, despite decades of pleading and promises, nothing has been done to provide them tap water.







Locals buy water at 170 baht a tank twice a week.

Boonmee Srisuk, representative of the SR Community, said Nong Plalai actually had tap water for them before, but it was putrid, it couldn’t be used.





Tidsanu Teerakul, Director of the Chonburi complaint center, said he would inform the provincial governor and Banglamung District about the complaint letter.

































