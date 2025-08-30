Italian injured after Uzbek tourist gropes Thai woman in Pattaya Walking Street chaos

PATTAYA, Thailand — A chaotic confrontation erupted early Friday morning on Pattaya’s famous Walking Street after a young Thai woman was allegedly groped by a foreign tourist, leading to a violent altercation that left her Italian boyfriend injured.

At approximately 5:49 a.m., a 26-year-old Thai woman and her 46-year-old Italian boyfriend were walking back to their hotel after visiting several bars and restaurants when the incident occurred. The couple had stopped to buy street food when they were approached by a group of Uzbek tourists, reportedly two men and one woman.







Eyewitnesses reported that one of the Uzbek men allegedly grabbed the Thai woman inappropriately from behind, in full view of other pedestrians and tourists. Her Italian boyfriend immediately intervened, confronting the man and trying to move her away from the aggressor.

However, the situation escalated when one of the other Uzbek men suddenly struck the Italian boyfriend with a powerful punch to the face, knocking him to the ground in the middle of the bustling street. The attack, captured on several bystanders’ phones, shows him rolling across the pavement while stunned onlookers shouted in alarm and some rushed to help the couple.

Police patrols from Pattaya City quickly arrived on the scene, detaining the Uzbek men for questioning. In the chaotic moments at the police station, tensions remained high as both parties argued loudly, requiring officers to separate them to prevent further conflict.

The Thai woman expressed her frustration, stating that she initially did not want to press charges but decided to pursue legal action after the aggressors mocked her and insulted her profession at the police station. She emphasized the emotional impact of the attack, saying the incident tarnished her sense of safety in the city and violated her dignity.



Medical personnel treated the Italian boyfriend for swelling and bruising on his left cheek. Police confirmed that evidence, including video footage from witnesses, is being collected and will be used to press formal charges against the perpetrators. Authorities stressed that such behavior, especially in areas frequented by tourists, will not be tolerated.

The incident has drawn widespread attention on social media, with many users expressing concern over public safety on Walking Street, a popular nightlife destination for both locals and international visitors.



































