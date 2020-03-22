Isopropyl alcohol shortages bemoaned

Operators of nail salons and tattoo parlors are complaining that hoarding of isopropyl alcohol has resulted in shortages and price gouging for products they need as part of their work.







The rubbing alcohol used to sterilize hands and tattooed skin is also the key component in hand sanitizer, which is in critical demand now during the coronavirus crisis.

Operators complained that the once readily available product is now being sold in tiny bottles priced three times normal. They demanded to know what Pattaya, Chonburi or the national government is going to do.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha earlier said pandemic-related products like face masks, hand sanitizing gel and isopropyl alcohol will be urgently produced and sourced domestically and internationally. But shortages remain, with masks virtually impossible to buy in retail stores. The country also has begun importing more isopropyl alcohol and set up distribution of hand gel at Bang Chak gas stations.



