Transgender woman jailed for killing friend over cheap liquor

A drunk transgender woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing her friend to death over 120 baht in liquor in Sattahip.

Loading…

Satien Thammathong, 50, died at the scene of the March 20 stabbing on Sukhumvit Soi 13. A drunken and blood-smeared Supoj Krongthong, 43, was waiting for police when they arrived.

The suspect confessed she stuck a knife in Satien’s neck after he took two bottles of alcohol she had brought. Each bottle cost 60 baht.

Supoj told police that she used to be a young and beautiful ladyboy with a steady boyfriend, but he dumped her as she got older. Supoj fell into alcoholism and at one point ended up in the news for living on the side of the road in Sattahip.











