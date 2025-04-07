Is traveling to and from Pattaya via tourist buses safe during Songkran holidays?

PATTAYA, Thailand – As the Songkran holidays approach, tens of thousands of people are expected to travel in and out of Pattaya—one of Thailand’s most popular destinations during the Thai New Year festival. With a surge in road traffic, especially involving long-distance tourist and charter buses, many are wondering: is it safe to travel by bus during this festive period?

Authorities have repeatedly warned travelers to be cautious, especially when using buses or vans on interprovincial routes during peak travel times like Songkran. While many bus companies bolster their fleets and enforce safety checks, accidents can still occur due to human error, poor road conditions, or inadequate lighting.







A tragic reminder of the risks occurred on April 6 in Pathum Thani Province.

A bus carrying a group of pilgrims from Bangkok to a temple in Lat Bua Luang, Ayutthaya, crashed into the rear of a parked six-wheeler early Saturday morning, leaving two people dead and 24 others injured.

The accident took place on the Taling Chan–Suphan Buri Road. According to reports, the truck had stopped in the right lane with hazard lights on while preparing to unload a backhoe to repair a streetlight in the median strip. The bus driver, allegedly unable to react in time, collided with the truck at high speed. One of the deceased was the bus driver. (TNA)

This incident underscores the dangers of nighttime road travel and the importance of both driver vigilance and proper road safety measures—especially during high-traffic holidays like Songkran.

Tips for Bus Travelers During Songkran:

Choose reputable operators: Use well-known companies that follow safety protocols.

Avoid late-night travel: Night journeys carry higher risks due to reduced visibility and driver fatigue.

Use seat belts: Even in buses, wearing seat belts can save lives.

Check reviews and condition: Look for buses with good safety records and well-maintained fleets.

Plan ahead: Heavy traffic and rushed schedules increase the risk of accidents.

While traveling by bus to and from Pattaya during Songkran can be convenient and affordable, it’s essential to prioritize safety by making informed choices and remaining alert during the journey. Authorities urge both drivers and passengers to cooperate in reducing road casualties during the festive period.



























