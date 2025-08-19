Recycling factory owner in Pattaya devastated as blaze causes over 3 million baht in damages

PATTAYA, Thailand – A fire broke out at the “Bun Jong Recycle” factory in Soi Nawang 7, Takhian Tia, East Pattaya at 9:00 a.m. on 18 August. Flames spread rapidly throughout the facility, prompting multiple municipal fire trucks to respond. After more than an hour of firefighting, authorities managed to bring the blaze under control, leaving only thick smoke over the site.

The factory owner, 65-year-old Bunjong Chaboonmee, was seen in tears as he watched his property go up in flames. His son, 45-year-old Arthit Chaboonmee, said the fire likely started from an electrical short circuit, which ignited a pile of fabric and quickly spread throughout the warehouse.







Damages include five pickup trucks, one electric motorcycle, one regular motorcycle, one forklift, as well as old fire extinguishers, fuel containers, and wooden pallets. The preliminary estimate of total losses exceeds 3 million baht.

Police have not yet entered the site due to extreme heat and are waiting until it is safe to conduct a full investigation to confirm the exact cause of the fire.



































