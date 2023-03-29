Iraqi resident busted for 8-year overstay in Pattaya

An unemployed Iraqi man was arrested for overstaying his visa for eight years.

Khalid Majeed Ali, 52, was taken into custody on the front steps of his house on Soi Nernplubwan by Chonburi Immigration Police March 27. The distressed man fainted when officers arrived.

Police said Ali had been keeping a low profile in the Mabyailia Community for years. He didn’t work and didn’t socialize with neighbors.







Ali arrived in Thailand in November 2014 with a tourist visa and just 60 days allowed for his stay. His total overstay is 2,993 days.

He will be deported and banned from the country for 10 years.















