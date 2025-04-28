Iranian couple arrested in Pattaya for trick theft targeting tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Tourist Police and Chonburi Immigration Police held a press conference announcing the arrest of an Iranian couple involved in a series of thefts against tourists in Pattaya. The suspects, identified as Mr. Ahmadi Fiouj Hooshang, 49, and Mrs. Mahmodi Kiya Ameneh, 42, both Iranian nationals, were charged with “joint theft at night or possession of stolen property.”

The case stems from an incident reported on April 24, at 9:11 PM, when the Tourist Police emergency hotline 1155 received a call from an Israeli tourist. He reported that two foreign individuals, a man and a woman described as Middle Eastern, had approached him outside the Twin Palms Resort asking to “see his US dollars,” before his money – totaling $700 – mysteriously disappeared.







Tourist Police officers swiftly investigated, took the victim to file a formal complaint at Pattaya City Police Station, and launched a search operation. Investigations led officers to a room in the Jomtien area where the suspects were staying.

Upon searching their room, police found clothing matching descriptions from the incident and recovered seven $100 US bills whose serial numbers matched those reported stolen by the victim.

The Iranian couple was taken into custody and handed over to the investigators for formal prosecution.

Tourist Police also issued a warning to tourists and the general public to remain vigilant about their belongings and to report any suspicious behavior immediately via the Tourist Police hotline 1155, available 24/7.

































